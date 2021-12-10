Trolley artifact exhibit has returned to C. Burr Artz Library

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Historical Society have once again prepared an exhibition of Frederick and Washington Country trolley photographs and memorabilia, currently hosted by the Maryland Room at C. Burr Artz Library in downtown Frederick.

The Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company began operating in Frederick as the Frederick and Middletown Railway in 1896. It served passenger and freight needs in two dozen communities between Frederick and Hagerstown and was instrumental in the growth and agricultural industry of the Middletown Valley.

Trolley service in Hagerstown ended in August 1947 and in Frederick on February 20, 1954. The company had long since changed its focus to selling the electricity is generated and was renamed The Potomac Edison Company in 1923.

The exhibit houses 150 original artifacts and documents and several dozen photographs which tell a brief history of the trolley company and its development into becoming Potomac Edison, provide a look at the various trolleys that served the area, the communities that the trolleys served, and the freight operations and parcel services the company provided which kept trolleys running in Frederick later than in much of the rest of the country.

“I hope that people get a better understanding of exactly what the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway was and why it’s important that we preserve what history still exists of the line because it does tell a deeper part of Frederick county history and it’s often overlooked and forgotten,” President of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railroad Historical Society explained.

An open house will be held at the library on December 11 from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. where the exhibit curator and Society President Reuben Moss will be on hand to answer questions about the exhibit. The exhibit will also be open to the public until January 16th.