Tricked Out Treats hits the road with Sprinkle Van

"I love the fact they're doing this to make sure our dogs are taken care of as well."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Look out Hagerstown, there’s a new set of wheels hitting the road and it’s on a mission.

“We got the van to deliver locally to all our community,” said Tricked Out Treats Owner Lauren Miller. “Since all this started people aren’t coming out as much, we wanted to be able to provide our treats and goodies but bring them to their home instead so they didn’t have to come out.”

Tricked Out Treats Dog Bakery is hitting the road to deliver home-made dog treats, food and other supplies needed for pets. With the stress of the pandemic, Tricked Out Treats can’t leave behind our four-legged friends, so they bought four-wheels instead.

“I think it’s important first and foremost that we can have the ability to connect with our community and our customers in the best way possible,” said Tricked Out Treats Owner Joey Miller. “They’ve been coming to us for years, it’s nice that we can finally come to them instead.”

With treats, cakes, donuts and more, Canine Companion Alice couldn’t keep her paws off and was barking for more.

“We love it, we love that they’re able to come here to the house and Alice is still able to get her favorite treats and be able to see her two favorite treat bakers.” said Customer Jennifer McLucas.

And, knowing all of the ingredients are made locally, Alice’s owner Jennifer says getting home-made treats delivered right to her door is a dream come true during the pandemic.

“She will actually spit out the store brand treat if she knows Tricked Out Treats are in the refrigerator,” said McLucas. “It’s all about the convience and because they’re homemade, I know Lauren makes them with love.”

Tricked Out Treats also has a monthly subscription to enter to make ordering home-made dog treats easier now more than ever.