Trial finally underway for murder of 15 year-old Morgan County girl

Opening arguments were presented in the Morgan County Courthouse Monday in the trial for the 2019 murder of 15 year-old Riley Crossman. Andrew McCauley, Jr. is charged with the murder.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Opening arguments were made Monday in the Morgan County, West Virginia murder trial of 15 year-old Riley Crossman.

Andrew McCauley, Jr. is charged with the crime and with disposing of Riley’s body in May of 2019 on a wooded hillside in Berkeley County. Riley was discovered six days after her mother reported her missing.

An autopsy has not determined a clear cause of death, but medical examiners say she was murdered. The trial has been postponed several times since McCauley’s arrest. Most recently, the delay was caused by McCauley’s exposure to COVID in the eastern regional jail.

Monday’s testimony from West Virginia State Police told of finding Crossman’s decomposed body and crime scene evidence of a bloody pillow and comforter in her home. A partial photo of the teen’s body was shown to jurors. McCauley’s defense asserts that prosecutors will not be able to establish a motive or cause of death. The trial is expected to continue well into next week.