Trial date set in Riley Crossman’s murder

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing 15-year-old Riley Crossman almost a year ago to the date.

41-year-old Andrew McCauley will appear in court on May 5th to face charges involving first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased body.

Riley was reported missing on May 8th, 2019 and police found her body on May 16th near Tuscarora Pike in Berkeley County. Using street cameras, investigators were able to track McCauley’s truck to the site where Riley was found, along with screws matching the ones found on site were the same that were found in McCauley’s truck.

McCauley remains in the Eastern Regional Jail without bail.