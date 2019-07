FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM)–A trial date has been set for former Front Royal mayor, Hollis Tharpe, who was charged with soliciting prostitution back in April.

Now Matt Tederick is serving as interim mayor until a new mayor is elected to finish out the remainder of Tharpe’s term.

There will be a motion hearing in Warren County Circuit Court on July 15 and the jury trial will be held on October 25. After Tharpe was indicted, he officially resigned from office but claims he is completely innocent.