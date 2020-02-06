Tri-State Zoological Park loses tigers and lion to PETA legal battle

News

Protesters gathered as PETA removed two tigers and a lion from Tri-State Zoological Park.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM)–PETA sedated and removed two rescued tigers and a lion from Tri-State Zoological Park in Cumberland.

The big cats are set to be relocated to an animal sanctuary in Colorado. PETA initially sued Tri-State Zoological Park for violating the Endangered Species Act. The zoo appealed the court’s decision and later put in a motion to keep the animals on zoo property until a decision was made on the appeal.

“I appreciate everyone coming out today it’s good to see the support. It’s a hard day, you know these are my kids and to see them go is tough,” said Bob Candy, owner of Tri-State Zoological Park.

Candy said that PETA was not able to confirm whether a veterinarian would be allowed to accompany the tigers and lion on the trip to Colorado.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories