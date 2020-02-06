Tri-State Zoological Park loses tigers and lion to PETA legal battle

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM)–PETA sedated and removed two rescued tigers and a lion from Tri-State Zoological Park in Cumberland.

The big cats are set to be relocated to an animal sanctuary in Colorado. PETA initially sued Tri-State Zoological Park for violating the Endangered Species Act. The zoo appealed the court’s decision and later put in a motion to keep the animals on zoo property until a decision was made on the appeal.

“I appreciate everyone coming out today it’s good to see the support. It’s a hard day, you know these are my kids and to see them go is tough,” said Bob Candy, owner of Tri-State Zoological Park.

Candy said that PETA was not able to confirm whether a veterinarian would be allowed to accompany the tigers and lion on the trip to Colorado.