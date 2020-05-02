Tri-state school officials encourage emotional support for students

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Schools have been closed for over a month with students and teachers having to make quick changes to their education plans

This can create strain for teachers having to adapt their lessons and for the students having to learn it.

Dr. Glenn Albright at Kognito said teachers should be mindful of their student’s needs as the emotional stress of the pandemic takes its toll.

“You got to validate their experiences,” Albright said. “They have the right feelings. This is a stressful time, and knowing they have the right feelings helps them to deal with that.”

Hans Fogle of Jefferson county schools said their county has organized a Social Emotional Support Department focused on regularly checking in on their students and teachers.

“Everyone from teachers, to bus operators to cooks are looking out for kids.,” Fogle said. “Texting, calling and letting not only the students but their families know that they’re there to support them and that they’re thinking about them and care about them.”

Walkersville Senior Michael Staley says it took some adjustment getting used to the digital platforms, but it’s the best they can do for right now.

“I never would have thought this would happen especially my senior year,” Staley said. “It’s more difficult, but they’re definitely there for you and they’re doing their best.”

Fogle said consistent communication between teachers, students, and their caregivers is crucial in maintaining an educational structure.