Transportation officials dealing with severe weather conditions in Martinsburg area

The Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority had to work a limited schedule because of the December 16 snowstorm.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle roads were especially treacherous from Wednesday’s storm.

For some, it was the perfect winter wonderland. But on the heavily-traveled Interstate 81, there were numerous tractor-trailer accidents and highway crews had a difficult time treating the highway. For those in the Martinsburg area, public transit had to limit their services. Before the snowfall became too intense, the bus system gave priority to medical patients needing dialysis.



Elaine Bartoldson is executive director of the Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority and says, “We’ve limited transportation to only life-sustaining services today and we are running only a limited schedule.”

Meanwhile, the major airport in the region has been busy with the storm.



Nic Diehl, head of the Eastern West Virginia Airport Authority, says he is “making sure our plows are operational, making sure that our snow blowers are ready to go and making sure all the staff have the supplied they need to be able to address this severe weather.”

And just as there are disruptions in the region’s mass transit system, the skies are causing pilots to alter their flight plans.

“We’re seeing a lot of aircraft diverted from this particular area right now because of this snow,” says Diehl.

So it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — a white Christmas. But if you’re out and about in the eastern panhandle, please be careful.

Meanwhile, at the transit authority, Bartoldson says this is the first serious storm in several years in the panhandle and their staff did extra planning for the weather event so all personnel would be prepared.