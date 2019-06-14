Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-70 West

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Both lanes of I-70 West were shut down for a tractor trailer fire on Friday evening.

The highway is shut down between Myersville and Boonsboro, including all Smithsburg exits, while officials try to get the fire under control.

The call was dispatched around 6 p.m. and the cause of fire is unknown at this time. The fire occurred by the 37 mile marker, coming down South Mountain.

Maryland State Police said there are no reported injuries.