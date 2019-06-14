Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-70 West

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Both lanes of I-70 West were shut down for a tractor trailer fire on Friday evening.

The highway is shut down between Myersville and Boonsboro, including all Smithsburg exits, while officials try to get the fire under control.

The call was dispatched around 6 p.m. and the cause of fire is unknown at this time. The fire occurred by the 37 mile marker, coming down South Mountain.

Maryland State Police said there are no reported injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.