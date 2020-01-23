Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Toyota and Honda are recalling millions of vehicles over unrelated safety issues.

Toyota is recalling 3.4 million cars, 2.9 million of them in the United States. The issue is potentially defective equipment intended to protect passengers during a crash.

Affected models include some Corolla, Corolla Matrix, Avalon, and Avalon HV lines produced between 2010 and 2019.

Honda is recalling 2.7 million cars, with 2.4 in the U.S. and three hundred thousand in Canada. Honda says some Acuras produced between 1996 and 2003 may have dysfunctional Takata airbag inflators. The inflators might have been produced without the “appropriate seals” needed for deployment.