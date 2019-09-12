Town of Mount Airy remembers two residents who were killed in the Pentagon on 9/11

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM)– September 11, 2001, is a day our nation will never forget. For Mount Airy that day has a special significance, as two of their own were killed at the pentagon.

“Being in this community, it’s a very tight-knit community. It’s a large town, but everyone here is very tight, and when one of our own is lost in tragic circumstances, the town pulls together,” said J.D. Brooks, a Corporal with the Mount Airy Police Department.

Commander Ronald Vauk of the U.S. Naval Reserve and Army Chief Warrant Officer William Ruth both lost their lives 18-years-ago. Wreaths were laid to honor both men. Chad Wright, Post Commander for VFW Post 10076, laid a wreath in honor of Ruth. He says Ruth was their Post Commander before he passed.

“He was active duty army. I didn’t know him personally and I didn’t know a lot about him but remember him and his sacrifice,” said Wright.

Chris Deboy says Vauk was his brother-in-law. Deboy says Vauk was due to have a baby in November of 2001. He changed his two-week stint at the pentagon for September, so he could be there for the birth of his daughter.

“But of course on the second day of that duty was Tuesday, September 11, and his daughter Megan was born two months later,” said Deboy.

While Ruth and Vauk are no longer alive, their legacy lives on. Every year the town comes together to remember their fallen heroes, so the younger generations know who they are.

“Most importantly we have to teach our younger generations to remember this day because a lot of the kids that are in school now weren’t even around when it happened,” said Brooks.