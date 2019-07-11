Town of Middleburg spends nearly $80k to go digital

MIDDLEBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Many decades of packing paper records into filing cabinets is causing some overcrowding in a small town in Loudoun County.

“We’re in a pretty small building, we have seven full time folks that sit in this building and we’re almost sitting on top of boxes,” said Danny Davis, Administrator for the Town of Middleburg.

The town has about 800 people, and about a half million documents stored in boxes across the town. Last week the town council voted to hire MCCi as a consultant to help develop a laserfiche software cloud system, and hire Scanning America to help get rid of hundreds of boxes of paper records which has caused many problems.

“Everyone has their own filing system and if they leave and you’re not familiar with their filing system sometimes retrieving a document can be very difficult and i think the system will make it much easier for everyone to retrieve documents from the past,” said Rhonda North, the Town Clerk.

The project will cost about $80,000. It is expected to be completed within the next six to eight weeks.