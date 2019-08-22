Toms Brook man arrested for murder

Bly is being held without bond

A Toms Brook, Virginia man has been arrested for after he allegedly murdering his step-son.

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Todd Anthony Bly, 51, for one count use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of second-degree murder.

Deputies responded to a home on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. on Toms Brook Drive for a man with a shotgun wound to the upper body. The victim, Phillip Lee Shiffflet, 30, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Bly left the scene but was later arrested. Deputies were able to recover a handgun after the arrest.

During the investigation, deputies say it was a domestic dispute. Bly is Shifflet’s step-father.

Bly is being held without bond.

Shifflet’s body will undergo an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Northern Virginia.