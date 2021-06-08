Titan of Charles Town library and history museum remembered fondly

Marcella Genz with the Charles Town Library reflects of the many contributions of Roger Perry to the library and history museum. Perry passed away last year at age 89.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Jefferson County seat and its community is honoring the memory of Roger Perry.

Perry died last year at age 89 after devoting 40 years to serving the Charles Town Public Library and Jefferson County Museum of History. He is remembered for keeping both the museum and library on solid financial footing, his involvement in the Episcopal Church and Boy Scouts and his service in the legislature. Marcella Genz, library director, said Perry leaves a lasting legacy.

“Libraries and museums are integral parts of a community and they deserve the kind of support that Roger Perry gave both of these institutions,” said Genz.

Genz said his leadership style was marked with “quiet resolve” and “modesty.”