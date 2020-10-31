Three teens arrested for handgun possession in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) – Three teenagers were arrested for handgun possession Thursday while Montgomery County Police were investigating a shooting in Veterans Plaza.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting and followed suspects who matched the description of initial reports. Police say a officer attempted to stop the suspects when they fled.

Following a brief chase on foot, the suspects were apprehended.

Officers arrested and charged Manuel Leyton Picon, 19, of Bladensburg, MD, Jason Baiza, 18, of Washington, DC and Azriel Echavarria, 18, of Washington, DC with possession of a handgun.

A second handgun was found on the path and suspected controlled dangerous substances were located on Echavarria and Leyton Picon.

Detectives report the three suspects are prohibited from possessing a handgun from prior criminal convictions.