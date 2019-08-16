3 former Berkeley Heights special needs staff arrested for failure to report suspected abuse and neglect

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — Three former Berkeley Heights Elementary special education staff members: June Yurish, 57, Kristin Douty, 54, and Christina Lester, 38 were arrested by the Martinsburg Police Department Friday morning.

According to a release, the three face misdemeanor charges for failure to report suspected abuse and neglect. The arrests were made after further investigation after an incident was reported in October 2018 by a parent of a student at Berkeley Heights Elementary School.

The Lester (the teacher) and the two teacher aides were transported to the Eastern Regional Jail and were arraigned.

