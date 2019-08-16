3 former Berkeley Heights special needs staff arrested for failure to report suspected abuse and neglect

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

HAGERSTOWN (WDVM) — Three former Berkeley Heights Elementary special education staff members: June Yurish, 57, Kristin Douty, 54, and Christina Lester, 38 were arrested by the Martinsburg Police Department Friday morning.

According to a release, the three face misdemeanor charges for failure to report suspected abuse and neglect. The arrests were made after further investigation after an incident was reported in October 2018 by a parent of a student at Berkeley Heights Elementary School.

The Lester (the teacher) and the two teacher aides were transported to the Eastern Regional Jail and were arraigned.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.