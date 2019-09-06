Three properties shut down for drug activity

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Three rental properties in Martinsburg, West Virginia have been shut down in regards with the city’s drug house ordinance.

According to the Martinsburg Police Department, illegal drug activity has been documented at properties on the 700 block of Faulkner Avenue, the 300 block of S. Kentucky Drive and the 300 block of N. Queen Street.

The residents of the Faulkner Avenue property were found with 12.8 grams of marijuana. Whereas the properties on N. Queen Street and S. Kentucky Drive were identified in a crack cocaine selling operation.