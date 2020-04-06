Three more deaths reported in nursing home COVID-19 outbreak

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM)–An update on the Pleasant View nursing home COVID-19 outbreak originally reported last week, there have now been three additional deaths reported by the Carroll County Health Department as a result of that outbreak.
The three individuals who passed all had underlying medical conditions. Previously, only residents had tested positive for the virus, but the health department now says that 24 staff members are infected.
