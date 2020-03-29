Three local athletes earn VHSL All-State, Stone wins Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia High School League announced their High School Basketball All-State selections.

For the girls, Madison senior Tedi Makrigiorgos earns first team All-State. Makrigiorgos was the only starting senior on a stacked Warhawk lineup. A very strong perimeter shooter, Tedi was named Concorde District Player of the Year and was apart of the All-Region team.

Tedi’s head coach, Kirsten Stone, was named VHSL Class 6 Girl’s Basketball Coach of the Year. Stone coached Madison to an unbeaten regular season. The Warhawks ended the year with one loss (Regional Final vs. Marshall), but were able to bounce back and make it to the state finals to be named co-state champions (VHSL canceled finals due to COVID-19). This is Madison’s first girl’s basketball state title since 1993, a team in which Coach Stone was a player for.

“It is definitely an honor,” said Kirsten Stone. “Anytime you get awarded by your peers, it humbles you a little bit. I just feel lucky that I just had such a great team. These girls made it easy and fun and I think it showed in our season.”

On the boys side, Centreville High School senior Mekhai Washington and junior Avery Ford were named first team All-State.

Washington hit his stride in the postseason, dropping 27 points in the District Final against Madison and then 37 points in the first round of the state playoffs against Lake Braddock. Ford, on the other hand, was a great two way player. As the season went on, Ford began putting together a highlight reel of dunks and blocks every week.

Washington and Ford, together, were a force to be reckon with. Those two, along with some other hidden gems on the Wildcat lineup, were able to put together a strong postseason to bring home a state title.

To see the entire girls and boys All-State teams, visit vhsl.org