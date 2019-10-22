Three found dead in Virginia residence

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a shooting after three people were found dead inside a home in Burke, Virginia.

Officers initially responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 9:11 p.m. on October 21, along the 6100 block of Wicklow Drive.

According to investigators, officers encountered an armed man who fired shots at them. After the exchange of gunfire, the suspect barricaded himself in the home.

SWAT officers searched the home and found the bodies of two men and one woman.

The investigation is still underway.