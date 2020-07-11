Thousands petition FCPS for “Anti-Racist” curriculum

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – A petition created by Frederick County Public School graduates has been making it’s rounds on social media, calling on the Board of Education to implement “anti-racist education.”

End Racism FCPS is a Facebook page which has been sharing anonymous testimonies of FCPS students and their experiences with race as students.

Urbana Graduate Sirad Hassan said their petition has reached over 2,300 signatures and calls on the Board of Education to reexamine how Black lives are respected within the education system

“There are all of these FCPS aspirational goals that highlight how much of a safe environment and safe space Frederick Public Schools are,” Hassan said. “But the testimonies that we received through the petition were essentially showing the opposite.”

Hassan said the petition is proposing several actions for the board of education, including the implementation of more anti-racist curriculum, improving areas of inclusion and diversity, hold trainings on bias for staff, and more.