Thousands of Wheaton students impacted by data breach

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Public Schools says it knows who hacked into 1,344 Wheaton student accounts and one parent account, and the suspect is an MCPS student.

The school district released a multi-page statement detailing what happened and how students were affected by the breach.

The statement alleges a student tried thousands of username and password combinations to gain access to Wheaton students’ Naviance accounts. Naviance is a college-readiness service.

The hacker downloaded demographic information from the accounts and also had access to phone numbers, home addresses, GPAs, test scores and more.

Naviance handed over information that lead MCPS and Montgomery County police to two suspects and eventually narrowed it down to one student.

MCPD took their electronic devices for further review.

MCPS also says the student admitted to sharing the downloaded data with other students.

The student is facing disciplinary action from the school and the police, pending the result of an ongoing criminal investigation.