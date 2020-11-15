Thousands of Trump supporters swarm D.C. for “Million MAGA March”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) —“Stop the steal!”

That’s what thousands of Trump supporters chanted at Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

“It was stolen. I mean, look at the programs that they used, foreign agencies… and the mass mail-in ballots, totally fraudulent,” said Lisa Greene, a Trump supporter and small business owner from New Jersey.

“I want every legal vote in this country counted and I want every illegal vote not counted. Not that I want re-counts, but I want audits of every single state that’s in question,” said Trump supporter Luke Mahoney from Alexandria.

The rally, entitled the “Million MAGA March”, comes after the Associated Press claimed that lawsuits filed by President Trump will most likely not sway the result of the election.

“At this point, most of those legal challenges that they have tried to push forward have been rejected by judges or have had no impact on the outcome of this race,” said Julie Pace, AP Washington Bureau Chief.

Still, Trump voters marched onward, protesting the vote — and, as they say, defending their right to freedom.

“I look at the makeup of this crowd, and there are White Americans, there are Black Americans, there are Hispanic Americans, there are Asian Americans, and from what I can see here, it’s just a bunch of freedom-loving Americans,” said Mahoney.

The President himself made a drive-by appearance, waving from his motorcade.

While Joe Biden has been declared the president-elect, President Trump and his supporters are still holding out hope.

“Better give up now, Joe,” said Leonard Smith, a Trump supporter. “The game is over, we just haven’t watched it yet. So the next couple weeks, sit back and watch the game unfold.”