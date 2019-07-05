Thousands gather for Fairgrounds Park Fourth of July celebration

The fire marshal estimated about 10 to 14,000 people to attend the Hagerstown event.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Fireworks are a standard tradition for the Fourth of July, just as much as coming out to Fairgrounds Park in Hagerstown

Many families were set up to watch the fireworks and said they come here every year.

There were food vendors during the evening that began around 7:30 and the fireworks began at 9:30.

Parking was free, but filled up pretty fast.

Although the festivities were fun, many took the time to reflect on the meaning behind the holiday.

“I think the United States is the best place to live. We are able to do so many things that others don’t have the freedom. When you look at some of the other countries and third world, and what we have in comparison, we take that for granted,” said Douglas Mullendore, Sheriff of Washington County.

The rain did not stop the fireworks from going off and families enjoyed their tradition in the park.