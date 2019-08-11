Thousands come to Leitersburg Peach Festival

Peaches are available for purchase including peach cider and more.

LEITERSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– Thousands of people made the journey to the peach festival in Leitersburg this weekend.

Residents came from all over the near-by counties to enjoy the festivities. The festival is a way to celebrate the strong agricultural and fruit tree heritage.

People can enjoy crafts, food, families activities and shops. Peaches are available for purchase including peach cider and more. There is also a petting zoo, climbing wall, and pony rides.

The event is two days, Saturday and Sunday. The schedule for the weekend can be found on their website.