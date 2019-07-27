Third person arrested in connection to EDA embezzlement case

Donald Poe named as defendant in EDA lawsuit

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — A third person was arrested in connection to the Front Royal-Warren County EDA embezzlement case.

Donald Poe was charged with two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and perjury.

Donald Poe is the co-owner of Earth Right Energy Solar-Commerical LLC. He and the company were named as defendants in the on-going EDA lawsuit. Donald Poe’s son, Jason Poe, is running for Warren County Sheriff, and in a press release, Jason Poe writes:

“As of right now, I have no intention to suspend my campaign to become the next sheriff of warren county. Over the past two years, I have stayed true to my campaign commitment of transparency and will continue to do so.”

