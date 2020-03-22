Third coronavirus patient dies in Maryland

Patient was from Montgomery County, Maryland but was visiting in Washington County

UPDATE: WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– The Washington County Government announced a second positive Coronavirus patient in Washington County that has since subsequently passed away. The patient was from Montgomery County, Maryland and was visiting relatives in Washington County.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, this marks the third death attributed to COVID-19 in the State of Maryland, and just reported two deaths earlier this week.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said the female patient was in her 40’s who suffered from underlying medical conditions.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved one.” said Hogan in a press release.

The Washington County Health Department is working with MDH to identify possible exposures and to conduct tracing processes.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If symptoms develop, please contact your health care provider and describe the situation.

In the Washington County Government press release, the Health Department recommends the following to lower the risk of transmission:

Avoid non-essential travel and public gatherings, especially if you are an individual who is at increased risk for severe illness, including pregnant women, older adults and persons of any age with underlying health conditions.

Avoid travel to all areas where there are outbreaks of COVID-19.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home except to get medical care.

Those with high risk factors and who have fever or new or worsening cough, should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick. Call ahead to let them know of your symptoms.

This is not a time to fear but to be aware, prepared, and informed. Please do not accept or share information unless it is from a credible source. Please follow https://www.washco-md.net/coronavirus-info/ for updates related to COVID-19 in Washington County, Maryland.