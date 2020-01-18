Third and final suspect arrested in Bethesda Jewelry store robbery

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM)– The Montgomery County police department has made a third and final arrest in the December 13th armed robberies in Bethesda.

Kevin Joseph Harrington, 36

Police have arrested and charged Kevin Joseph Harrington, age 36, from Washington D.C. in connection with the armed robbery at the jewelry exchange in Bethesda.

On December 17th police released surveillance video of the three suspects hoping that someone would be able to identify them, this eventually led to the arrest of all three suspects.

“The police department greatly appreciates all of the tips that came in and we certainly thank our partners with the public in helping us get these three armed robbers off the street,” said Officer Rick Goodale.

Harrington remains in custody in Washington, DC. Where he is pending transport to Montgomery County.