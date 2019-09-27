The Washington County Chamber of Commerce celebrates their centennial year with signature dinner event

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–The Washington County Chamber of Commerce celebrated its centennial year with its signature dinner event.

It was standing room only at the Fountain Head Country Club as nearly 275 people came to witness the occasion. At the dinner, both incoming and outgoing members received special recognition and the chamber gave out a few awards to members of the community for their dedication and hard work.

“A hundred years ago they set the tone for the chamber today. Today, we’re still about the same thing, a thriving business climate, good education, good public safety, all those things we talked about a hundred years ago,” said Paul Frey, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.

The chairman of the board Keith Grunow passed the gavel to incoming chair Gary Hayes at the dinner.