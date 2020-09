ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– The Sunrise Movement of Silver Spring organized a “Save Our Courts” candlelight vigil in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Badger Ginsburg on Wednesday night in Rockville.

The Sunrise Movement is a youth led political movement that unites to stop the climate crisis.

Gaithersburg Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles was one of the speakers who paid tribute to the late supreme court justice.