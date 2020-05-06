The Spirit of the Farmers Market lives on

"It's important to the farmers, they feed the world."

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM)– With stores closed for over a month in Maryland due to the coronavirus, the Boonsboro community gathered to keep the spirit of their Farmers Market alive.

Residents kept their distance and wore protective equipment for several hours to deliver home-grown products to their community. Many of the farmers brought their home goods to deliver for people worried about the safety of their food during the pandemic, and to ensure the Farmers Market wouldn’t get cancelled.

“Well it’s very important, the farmers need all the support they can get,” said Market Manager Bonnie Butter. “It’s a tough business, it’s a hard job but they feed the world.”

The next Farmers Market will be in June at the new location to ensure social distancing measures are met.