The second phase of MCPS students return to classrooms Monday

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery county public schools are sending more children back to school Monday in their second phase of returning to in-person learning.

Phase 1.1 consists of grades K-3 and some students in special education and Career and Technical Education programs.

MCPS mom, Margery Smelkinson has three of her four kids returning Monday, and is disappointed her fourth has to wait until April to be back in a classroom.

“They’re taking six weeks, where as most counties have taken a couple of weeks,” Smelkinson said. “A lot of people have said ‘well, it’s such a big district, they have to do this very slowly,” but that is just not an excuse.”

The Board of Education announced if the March 15th opening is successful, they might combine groups 2.1 and 2.2 and have them start their phased-return by April 19.

That decision will be made at their meeting on March 23rd.