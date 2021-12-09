The Potomac Playmakers Celebrates Their 95th Anniversary

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As the Potomac Playmakers in Hagerstown, Md. celebrates their 95th anniversary, they are also celebrating the grand opening of their new theater.

The Potomac Playmakers is an all-volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Hagerstown, Maryland. Its purpose is to produce and promote theatrical performances, in order to educate, entertain, and preserve the tradition of live theatre. Beginning in 1926, The Potomac Playmakers is the second oldest community theater in Maryland and was created by the Hagerstown Women’s Club.

With their new space, they plan to rebrand and produce other projects including open mics and comedy nights.

“Hopefully we’re offering more for the community and expanding our season we’re hoping to expand to five productions as the mainstage productions are near,” President Barry C. Harbaugh explained. “Then also included various other projects, no way cabaret, open mic, Comedy Nights, singer-songwriter events and those types of things.”

During the ribbon-cutting, participants and attendees raved over the new space and the future opportunities the theater will give to the community.

“To think that this is all perpetuation of 95 years of bringing affordable live theater entertainment of all types of coincidences at Washington County, I think is absolutely remarkable,” Greg Berezuk said.

For more information about the Potomac Players and they’re upcoming, visit their website at potomacplayers.org.