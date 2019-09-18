The Next Gen 911 system may require some people to change their address in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–For Next Generation 9-1-1 to work, some residents in Hagerstown may have to change their address.

The new 9-1-1 system will update the current one to include voice, text and crash notifications. Next Gen 9-1-1 will now list addresses on a computerized map. With the upgrade, there could potentially be a few errors. Some streets may have street numbers out of sequence or have similar-sounding names, which could cause confusion for emergency responders.

“We don’t want to alarm people and have everyone think that they’re going to be changing their addresses because it’s going to be a very small number of people. Just where there’s been an identified problem. The emergency service providers, they’re well aware of where there’s been problems,” said Bud Gudmunson, Washington County GIS manager.

Gudmundson says the city will notify individuals if they have to change their address. And residents will have six months to do so.