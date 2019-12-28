The Newseum in Washington D.C. is set to close Dec. 31, 2019

In this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, photo, the Newseum is seen in Washington. The Newseum will close the Pennsylvania Avenue location on Dec. 31, 2019. It attracted millions of visitors but lacked a solid financial plan to stay afloat. The mission of the Newseum is to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) – It opened in 2008, just in time for the economic recession that devastated American newspapers. Now Washington’s Newseum is shutting down for good on Tuesday.

It’s a private museum dedicated to exploring modern history as told through the eyes of journalists. Administrators say they are proud of their work but found it difficult to compete with a city full of free museums while charging $25 for an adult ticket.

The Freedom Forum is an educational foundation that’s been running the Newseum. It says it will find other ways to continue its work, like smaller travelling exhibits in airports and regional museums around the country.

