The Neal Brown Show Episode 3: Football is here!

It’s officially game day for the Mountaineers! In case you missed episode three of the Neal Brown Show, you can see what you missed here. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley give you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to going against James Madison.

In this first of two segments of the Coaches Corner sponsored by Encova Insurance, Tony sits down with Coach Neal Brown to talk about getting ready for his first game as head coach for the Mountaineers.

Nick and Anjelica give their keys to the upcoming game against James Madison, sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston:

Anjelica sits down with starting quarterback, Austin Kendall to discuss his debut for the Mountaineers:

In this weeks Wolf’s Den, Wolfman is joined by Associated Director of External Affairs, Coleman Barnes to talk about the 1891 Club:

We are joined on the program with WVU Athletic Director, Shane Lyons to give an update on the Climbing Higher Campaign:

Nick gives you an inside look at other Big 12 teams playing in week one in this Inside the Big 12 segment:

Nick and Anjelica give you their final thoughts, including the ties Curt Cignetti has to Morgantown and WVU. See this and more in Final Word sponsored by Lester Raines Honda:

In the final segment of Coaches Corner sponsored by Encova Insurance, Coach Brown dives into the preparation of playing James Madison, the confidence he has in Austin Kendall as the starting quarterback, and how special teams can impact the team this season.