The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 8

Its officially homecoming for the Mountaineers, as they prepare to take on the Texas Longhorns. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff on Saturday Oct. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET

In the first of the two-part Coaches Corner sponsored by Encova Insurance, Coach Brown breaks down the productivity of the last week’s bye. Tony and Coach Brown also discuss the win against the Kansas Jayhawks in week four, while also touching on a tough October schedule ahead for the Mountaineers.

Nick and Anjelica give their thoughts on the upcoming game against Texas in this week’s ‘Eer to ‘Eer. Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley joins the program to give you his play of the week, sponsored by Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry:

Nick and Anjelica give a mini season recap of Mountaineers 3-1 record. They will also give their keys to the game against Texas, sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston:

This week in the Wolf’s Den, Wolfman breaks down some of the best film from the Mountaineers’ 3-1 season so far:

WVU athletic director Shane Lyons joins the program to touch on some of the young talent that has joined other WVU athletic programs, WVU baseball skipper Randy Mazey’s extended contract, and WVU’s partnership with ESPN+:

Nick gives a look on other Big 12 Conference matchups in week 6 in this weeks Inside the Big 12:

Nick and Anjelica give you their final thoughts for the show, sponsored by Lester Raines Honda. Nick will also take a look ahead of the Mountaineers schedule in October in the Central Van & Storage Moving Ahead Schedule:

In the second part of the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner, Coach Brown discusses going up against a tough Texas team. He also touches on the Longhorns’ team including their quarterback, Sam Ehlinger. Tony and Coach Brown also discuss needing the WVU fan base to be loud and proud at the game: