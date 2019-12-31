The Montgomery County Health Department wrongfully cited Bethesda restaurant twice

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM)–The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services wrongfully cited a downtown Bethesda restaurant earlier this month.

Barrel and Crow, located off of Cordell Avenue in Bethesda, has been mistakenly written up for “Hot holding temperatures.” The violation was corrected according to a letter from the department recognizing their error.

According to the restaurant owner, Laura Houlohan, the mistake was due to a computer problem and that this is not the first time this has happened to them.

“It concerns me for many other restaurants because if it’s happening to me and if you’re wrongfully putting something in a computer-based system that’s going throughout the county, don’t believe I’m the only mistake that was made, you’re effecting business ad peoples lively hood people read these.”

We reached out to Kenneth Welch, the county’s Environmental Health Services manager, and he declined to comment.