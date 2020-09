MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Rosh Hashanah begins September 18th at sunset.

Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, that symbolizes a fresh start after reflecting on your past sins. Rosh Hashanah ends September 20th at nightfall, but in 10 days it is Yom Kippur.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many synagogue have made their services virtual, such as Temple Beth Ami in Rockville, Md.