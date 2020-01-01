The economy looked strong in Frederick County, 2019

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As the year draws to an end we sit back and reflect on the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Well, there’s one good thing, business is thriving in Frederick county. 2019 has seen a lot of businesses expand and relocate to Frederick County. County and state officials say one of the biggest wins this year was gaining the Kyte Pharma site in Urbana.

2019 was a year of economic growth in Frederick County, and County Executive Jan Gardner says Frederick County is equipped for continued growth and economic development.

“We’re blessed to have a diverse economy here, said Executive Gardner. “We’ve seen growth within 9 different industry sectors. You really have economic strength when you have a diversified group of businesses rather than having all of your eggs in one or two baskets, so we’re really pleased to see that kind of growth.”

In the county executive’s grand tour of businesses around the county, she says 80% of businesses look forward to additional growth in 2020, and 2/3s plan to expand and hire more employees.

Job growth has exceeded 104,000 in the county, unemployment is below 3% and a net 6,500 jobs were added to the economy as well.