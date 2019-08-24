The chicken wars: Who has the best chicken sandwich?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The chicken war has fast food companies feuding and everyone on social media talking. There has still been no answer, as to who has the best chicken sandwich.

The Twitter feud started when Chick-Fil-A tweeted, highlighting its sandwich as quote, “The original.” Popeye’s quickly replied by tweeting the question, “Y’all good?”

The debate sparked discussion nationwide. Who has the best chicken sandwich? The answers ranged mainly with responses stating either Chick-Fil-A and Popeye’s, but when WDVM took the poll to facebook, many people in Washington County added “Washington Chicken.”