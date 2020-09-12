The best at-home work setup for your child’s virtual school year

Dr. Alex Vidan says that looking down at a screen can cause health issues.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — “Don’t slouch on the couch!”

Those are the words of Dr. Alex Vidan of Vidan Family Chiropractic. He says that many families are concerned with their child’s virtual work space for the school year. Patients are asking what the best setup is prevent physical pain from staring at a screen all day.

“You’ve got a lot of looking down at the computer. And when you’re looking down, that’s going to put a lot of stress and strain on the upper neck and upper back,” said Vidan.

He says the best solution is to set up a workspace where the child is looking up at the computer, rather than straining to look down.

In a demonstration for WDVM, Vidan placed the computer on top of a box, then used a wireless keyboard lower down to display the ideal work situation for a child.

“As you can see, it’s higher up for me, and that makes it in an easier positioning so that if I drew a line from my eye to the top of the computer screen, that’s what I want, so I’m not looking down like that,” he said.

Vidan says that there are warning signs to look for that may signal that your child is looking down too often.

“It’s going to create everything from headaches, tension in the neck and upper back, and even pain in the lower back, as well,” he said.

Another strategy you can use to prevent physical pain is to simply get up and move around. Vidan says that now kids are spending hours sitting in front of a computer, having time for physical activity is important for their emotional and physical health.

Vidan says that all of these simple changes should make for a less stressful (and less painful) virtual school year.