The Berkeley County Board of Education has selected the next superintendent

The Congressional Black Caucus is pushing to posthumously award an African American soldier the Medal of Honor for his bravery on D-Day.

Cpl. Waverly B. Woodson Jr. was an Army medic assigned to the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion. The battalion's job was to set up explosive-rigged balloons to deter German planes. At a time when the military was still segregated by race, the balloon battalion was the only African American combat unit to land on Normandy on June 6, 1944.