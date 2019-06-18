The Berkeley County Board of Education has selected the next superintendent

The Berkeley County Board of Education has named its next superintendent.

The board selected Dr. Patrick Murphy to join Berkeley County Schools. Dr. Murphy most recently worked as the superintendent of Arlington Public Schools in Virginia for the last 10 years. He was credited with implementing strategic plans to increase graduation rates and to address achievement gaps. Dr. Murphy also served Fairfax County Public Schools in a variety of instructional leadership positions.

Dr. Murphy will join Berkeley County on Sept. 1.

