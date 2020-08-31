The Art of Autism: How a local student creates business during quarantine

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools resumed virtual learning classes today but here’s how one student looks back on how he was able to get over the quarantine blues this summer.

Amari Taylor calls it art from the heart – made with love.

“Today’s painting, I call this three friends of heart,” said Amari Taylor, artist.

Armari Taylor is on the autism spectrum but since quarantine disrupted his daily routine, he had to find a way to incorporate doing what he loves to do at home.

“It’s been really a very nice outlet for him to put his feelings out, he draws a lot of hearts (laughs),” said Anya Remy, mother.

“I really like painting I really like to draw,” said Taylor.

According to the CDC, 1 in 54 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Amari has made strides, his mother says he benefited greatly from Montgomery County’s early intervention programs. Art was always Amari’s favorite subject because it is hands-on, he’s now made it into a business saving for college.

“I post my artwork on Instagram amarisworld,” said Taylor.

He explains what inspires him.

“I take it from my head and from my heart that’s it – Hearts is love,” said Taylor

Amari just entered 8th grade at Silver Spring International Middle School which has an autism resource program – he plans to continue his business selling his artwork.

Instagram: @Amarisworld