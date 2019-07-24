The annual Pete Wright Memorial Track and Field Series wrapped up Tuesday evening

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM)–Tuesday was the final night of the annual Pete Wright Memorial Track and Field Series.

Boonsboro High School was packed with runners of all ages competing in different races. Some of the runners who came out to the bi-weekly races say attendance was solid at the beginning but began to thin out towards the middle of the season. However, for the final race, the runners say many came back for that last night. Some participants say it’s great to see young children involved in the races.

“I’ve seen a lot of younger kids, like my niece, for example, has been running. It’s a great inspiration, it’s a great workout for them. Everyone comes together and cheers each other on. It’s a very good athletic community,” said Chad Merill, one of the runners who came out for the series.

This was the first year the event took place at Boonsboro High School.