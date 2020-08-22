The 2020 Aspire House in McLean opens its doors to the public

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — The 2020 Aspire show home in McLean is connecting design to the local community.

Created from scratch by Aspire Design and Home Magazine, the home features a total of thirty designers who helped create each individual room. Each designer had their own artistic freedom. In total, 30 designers helped create this year’s home. The McLean house is just one out of seven around the country.

The proceeds from the virtual and online tours go towards deserving local charities. This year, Aspire created a charity to help support underprivileged students receive an education in design through Marymount University.

“The charitable aspect of it is really incredible…they’re supporting the design school at Marymount and I absolutely love what they’re doing,” said Courtney McLeod, one of the designers.

The tours run until September 14. For more information on the home and tour, click here.