Thanks to 400+ donors, homeless shelter is heading to a new, 7 story building

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Carpenter’s Shelter serves over 600 men, women, and children year-round. If you look closely at its logo out front, you may see remnants of a familiar department store logo behind it. Since it was founded in 1982, the homeless shelter has called many places home: a church basement, a retrofitted DMV, and now an old Macy’s at the Landmark Mall.

37 years later, it’s moving to the very property it was founded on; this time, six stories taller, with a new name: New Heights.

“It seems a little fairy tale that soon we’re going to moving into purpose-built space that’s really designed and constructed with the use of a homeless shelter in mind,” said Executive Director Shannon Steene.

Steene says Carpenter’s Shelter wanted to help its clients reconnect to permanent housing in the community. There will be 97 affordable housing apartments in the six stories above the main level. On the main floor will house what Carpenter’s already offers: a day shelter for the chronically homeless, an emergency shelter, and a hypothermia shelter.

It’s all happening ahead of schedule, thanks to over 400 donors; most recently from Amazon, which donated the remaining $300,000 of the shelter’s $2 million goal.