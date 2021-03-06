Teens receive grant from Amazon for reusable container project

GREATER D.C. REGION (WDVM) — Thanks to some local teens in the DMV area, the typical plastic to-go container may soon be a thing of the past.

Enter the Eco Teen Network Plastics Hub, a group of DMV-area students who are coming together for a cause. The organization created a reusable container to be implemented at restaurants.

After pitching to several companies in early 2020, the group was able to submit their idea to Amazon.

“We were all super excited that they were interested in supporting our idea, especially since we are a group of teens and youth. It was really exciting to see such a major corporation take a stand for environmental issues,” said Kayla Peale, Plastics Hub team member.

Months after submitting their pitch, the e-commerce giant awarded the group a $25,000 grant to implement the program at National Landing, where Amazon’s second headquarters will be based in Arlington.

The funds will be implemented across many aspects of the project.

“It will go towards employee costs, materials and tech costs, travel for travel for some employees,” Annabel Williams, Plastics Hub team member.

The goal is to have the project expand across the D.C. region, then the entire country — but until then, the group wants to spread the message that youth can make a difference.

“To see such a dedicated and passionate group of teens work together and really make an impact, is just really inspiring,” said Akila Islam, Plastics Hub team member.

The teens are still working to raise an additional $50,000 to reach their goal.