Teen killed in Bethesda bike crash

Police say the 17-year-old was riding his bike near Old Georegetown Road near the intersection at Beech Avenue.

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – A 17-year old boy has died after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Bethesda on Wednesday.

Jacob Cassell was a rising junior at Churchill High School. The school’s principal says he was their bulldog mascot. Tweets from Churchill’s sports teams say he brought a smile and spirit with him to every event. Police confirmed that he died Thursday morning.

Police say the 17-year-old was riding his bike near Old Georegetown Road near the intersection at Beech Avenue.

“Detectives are trying to figure out what lead to him leaving the sidewalk and ending up in the road. The Collision Reconstruction Unit wants to collect as much data as possible in regards to speed of any vehicles involved or roadway conditions,” said Officer Rick Goodale with Montgomery County Police.

Residents say this is an area often traveled by speeding cars and bicyclists.

“We remind everybody: pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles, you gotta watch out for each other,” said Goodale.

39-year-old Matthew Williams of Bethesda has been identified as the driver. He is uninjured.

Churchill High School will have counselors available to help the community through this tough time.