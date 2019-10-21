Teen involved with Great Frederick Fair assault charged with manslaughter

Another hearing will be held on November 19th.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One of two brothers involved in an assault at the Great Frederick Fair has been charged with manslaughter.

The charges come one month to the day after the death of John Weed, 59, of Mount Airy.

A hearing was held Monday at 9 a.m., during which the charges were announced against the 15-year-old. The 15-year-old is also facing 1st-degree assault, and two counts of 2nd-degree assault.

The 16-year-old is being charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault.

Judge Julie Solt ordered the two teenagers, both brothers, to remain in jail pending their next court appearance.

According to Frederick State’s Attorney Office, the state has filed to move both cases to adult court.

Another hearing will be held on November 19. A press conference is scheduled to held at 11:15 a.m., Monday.

